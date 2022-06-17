The observance of the Juneteenth holiday means a number of closures Monday.
Government offices — All federal and state offices are closed. Crawford County and Meadville offices are open.
Mail — No mail delivery or window service. Normal operations and service resume Tuesday.
Garbage collection — Normal collection schedule in the city of Meadville.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority service has normal service operations.
Financial institutions — Closed.
