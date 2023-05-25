CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake’s annual herbicide treatment for lake weeds is scheduled for June 1, according to the Conneaut Lake Aquatic Management Association (CLAMA).
The herbicide will be applied between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to Robert Santora of CLAMA, the organization that oversees the lake’s herbicide application programs.
There are no formal restrictions on fishing, swimming or drinking following the application. However, CLAMA advises lake users to avoid the water for 24 hours after the treatment.
Also, the association reminds residents that water drawn from the lake should not be used to irrigate newly-planted grass, flowers or other plants for 30 days after the application.
In addition to using herbicide, CLAMA operates a weed harvester all summer, Santora said. Weeds removed from the lake are used for land reclamation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.