July is a great month to join in some outdoor fun at the Crawford County Conservation District’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center and Stainbrook Park.
Here are some upcoming events:
• “Let’s Count Some Bats!” will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. July 7 at the Nature Center’s upper lawn picnic tables.
Terry Lobdell, bat educator, will teach participants about bats and then we will join him in counting bats as they come out of the District’s bat houses.
• “Butterflies,” will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 12 at Shelter No. 1 in Stainbrook Park.
Participants for this program will learn interesting facts about butterflies and participate in a butterfly scouting expedition. Kathy Uglow, CCCD environmental education specialist, will be the presenter.
• “Bug Hunt & ID,” will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 21 at the Nature Center’s upper lawn picnic tables. Participants will go on a quest to find insects in the backyard of the Nature Center. Uglow will demonstrate a new “bug hunting technique” and how to use insect keys to ID the bugs we find, before releasing them.
• “Painting Nature Story Rocks,” will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 28 at Shelter No. 1 in Stainbrook Park.
Participants will join Uglow for this creative “hands on” painting program and find out how to use rocks to tell nature stories.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
