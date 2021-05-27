As the date for the Crawford County Fair gets closer, it's a "last call" for the sale of bricks to be purchased in time for placement before the Aug. 21-28 fair.
The deadline is July 1.
Bricks — engraved with the message of the recipient — can be ordered by visiting crawfordcountyfairpa.com/buy.
Bricks come in four sizes: 4-by-8 are $70.75; 13-by-6, $175.75; 13-by-13, $325; and 13-by-19, $525.75.
There are a limited number available in each size. Only 29 are left in the 13-by-6; 140 in the 13-by-13; 33 in the 13-by-19; and 450 in the 4-by-8.
Details on what can be designated for each brick size — such as logos, pictures and personal messages — are available on the website.
The bricks are to be laid in front of the new historical building (the former Meadville Sportsmen's Club) and in a pathway leading to the building. They will be dedicated with the historical building during this year's fair.
It's a great opportunity to leave a lasting memory of your family, business, nonprofit or other entity at the fair, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Special events are being planned in observance of the anniversary. Proceeds from the sale will be used for the anniversary celebration as well as future upkeep of the fairgrounds.
• More information: Call Phyllis Carr at (814) 763-3926.