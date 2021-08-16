Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau will conduct a judicial sale of properties Friday at 10 a.m. in the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park. The sale will take place in the room that served as courtroom No. 1 before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas offices were moved next door to the judicial center.
Starting bid for the sale is $500. Bidders must pay $3,000 per parcel in certified funds at the time of the bid with the remaining balance due by 2:30 p.m. that day.
A list of properties is available at the Tax Claim Office by appointment only or online at crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer.
In a judicial sale, all encumbrances, including liens and mortgages — with the exception of federal liens — have been removed via approval of the court. The properties then are sold free and clear to the highest bidder on an as-is basis.