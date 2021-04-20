Almost $200,000 toward back taxes was raised in Friday’s judicial sale of properties by the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau.
There were 27 of 29 properties sold with $196,709.93 raised, according to the bureau.
The sale was held at the Crawford County Courthouse building in the former Courtroom No. 1 to allow for proper health precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a judicial sale, all encumbrances, including liens and mortgages — with the exception of federal liens — have been removed via approval of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. The properties then are sold free-and-clear to the highest bidder on an as-is basis. Money from each property’s sale is applied toward the cost of its sale and back taxes owed to the county, school district and municipality where the property is located.
If a property sells for more than what is owed in taxes, any money above the tax bill then is returned to the property’s previous owner.
The two properties that didn’t sell Friday now are repository properties with the county. They are available for bid by the public from the bureau.
Repository properties have been through both the county’s annual tax upset sale and a judicial sale, but haven’t sold.
