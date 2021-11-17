Oral arguments were given Tuesday in a case involving a man's Right-to-Know Law request regarding Facebook posts made by two members of PENNCREST School Board, with a decision pending by a judge.
Senior Judge William Cunningham, who presided over the case, will deliver a decision in PENNCREST School District v. Thomas Cagle at a later date after hearing arguments from the attorneys for both parties. PENNCREST was represented by George Joseph, who serves as the school board's solicitor, while Thomas Cagle was represented by Brian Cagle of the Pepicelli, Youngs and Youngs law firm.
At issue is whether Facebook comments made by PENNCREST School Board members Luigi DeFrancesco and David Valesky made on their personal email accounts are matters of public record. On June 17, the school district received a Right-to-Know Law request from Thomas Cagle which, among other items, requested all "Facebook posts and comments" by Valesky and DeFrancesco relating to "homosexuality and PENNCREST School District," as well as all comments relating to those posts.
In a return letter on July 13, the school district's open records officer denied those requests, stating that no posts or comments by the two school board members were made on any district-owned Facebook accounts. Cagle appealed the request to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records, which sided with him in an Aug. 24 decision.
The school district subsequently filed a petition for judicial review of the decision on Sept. 16, bringing the case to where it is now.
Joseph, in making his argument, said the requests by Cagle were in regard to posts about a display of LGBTQ+ books at Maplewood Junior-Senior High School. The posts generated much controversy and brought many members of the public to comment at PENNCREST board meetings, both in favor and against Valesky and DeFrancesco, among other board members.
However, Joseph said the matter of the display was never an agenda item for the school board and the posts were made to the board members' personal Facebook accounts. Records under Right-to-Know Laws, according to Joseph, document transactions or activities of an agency, or are sent, received or retained by the agency.
"We don't have that here," Joseph said.
Joseph said it was a "slippery slope" if members of the community can create business of the school district by commenting it at a school board meeting, even if the members do not discuss it themselves.
Further, he said the posts and comments were made entirely outside the school district, and the board members were neither acting in their capacity as elected officials or further business of the district through the posts. He pointed out that the district does not link to the personal Facebook accounts of board members as a way of contacting them, instead providing an email.
Brian Cagle, however, argued back. He said the original post regarding the display which DeFrancesco and Valesky subsequently made posts about was made by a district contractor, working in a district building, paid for by the school district and discussed district resources.
Brian Cagle additionally said the posts were describing what school kids were learning, which he called the "essence of the school district."
"If that's not district business, nothing is," he said.
He said prior to the Right-to-Know Law filing, the board members used Facebook as a major platform to discuss district business. When members posted in favor or opposed to Valesky and DeFrancesco's views, he said that constituted communication between officials, and that the public has a right to what district elected officials are discussing. He argued the district hasn't satisfied the burden of evidence that other board members weren't involved in the discussion.
"Your honor, ultimately we're asking the court to recognize RTKL means Right-to-Know Law, not Right-to-Conceal Law," he said.
Cunningham, after hearing the initial arguments, directed several questions toward Joseph's arguments. The judge pointed out that the board choosing not to discuss the display is a decision, and how discussion on the topic would not be subject to being an open record.
Joseph said that only two board members were involved, not enough to be a quorum and with no power to make a decision on their own. A school board, he said, must act as a collective board or within an empowered committee, of which this was not the case.
However, the judge asked Joseph where he would "draw the line" in regard to when a board member is acting in an official capacity versus as a private citizen.
Joseph reiterated the point about the board members having no authority to act and that they're entitled to a personal opinion, but the judge said the opinion was posted to a public forum. Joseph said the posts were only made in such a way that friends of the board members would receive them or friends of friends, and they were not viewable to the general public.
"Well, this is an interesting case," Cunningham said at the close of the hearing. "These are interesting issues."
The judge said he would review the filings and cited cases and deliver a decision.
