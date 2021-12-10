LINESVILLE — A Conneaut Lake man caused a boating mishap on Conneaut Lake in late July that resulted in more than $200,000 in boat and property damage, Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood has ruled.
Mario L. DeBlasio was convicted Thursday of non-traffic summary charges of negligent operation of a watercraft, speed restrictions and two counts of violating general boating regulations following a one-hour, 45-minute hearing in Linesville.
Marwood ordered DeBlasio, 56, to pay a total of $646 in fines and costs — $250 for negligent operation of a watercraft, $75 each for the speed restrictions and two general boating regulations violations, plus $171 in court costs. The general boating regulation violations were for not having a required throwable safety device onboard and for operating at greater than "no wake" speed within 100 feet of a dock.
DeBlasio, who is a member of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, has up to 30 days to file an appeal with Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, which he said he will do.
DeBlasio, of 235 Lake Park Drive, was charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission after his large pontoon boat crashed into a private dock and two boats that were moored at 5:15 p.m. July 26.
The investigation found DeBlasio and his wife were thrown out of their boat into the waters during a high-speed turn on the east side of the lake, officer Chad Doyle testified Thursday. The boat then circled the couple multiple times before it crashed into a private dock and two boats, all owned by William Slater.
Total damages were estimated between $214,000 and $237,000, Doyle testified.
Slater's pontoon boat was a loss at $95,000 while a ski boat of Slater's sustained $12,000 to $15,000 damage plus another $35,000 to $40,000 in damages to Slater's dock, according to Doyle.
DeBlasio's boat sustained $65,000 to $80,000 in damages plus $7,000 in towing fees, Doyle said. It was found half-sinking due to the damage to it.
Doyle said he found the throttle on DeBlasio's boat was engaged and "almost at full throttle" and that the driver's seat had broken off its support.
The interior wall of the boat adjacent to its helm had numerous warning stickers about avoiding high-speed sharp turns, including one about avoiding excess trim — or the running angle of the boat — as it can cause bow steer on a turn.
Bow steering can happen when the bow has more water pressure on one side than the other in a turn. It causes the bow to be pushed in opposite direction with the turn then accelerating, causing the boat to spin out.
Doyle said the owner's manual issued for the boat by the manufacturer also has warnings about bow steer.
While Conneaut Lake has no speed restriction, DeBlasio was operating the boat negligently as the craft was "going fast enough to cavitate and throw him and a passenger out of the boat," Doyle testified.
There also was an emergency stop switch and lanyard on the boat which stops the motor in the event the operator is away from the controls. "Had he been wearing that it would have stopped," Doyle said.
Shawn Hanlon, who was on the back porch of his east side lakefront home at the time of incident, testified he saw a large pontoon boat leave a dock at high speed, make several high speed turns on the water and then speed by the docks.
Hanlon testified didn't see the crash due to trees partially blocking his view. He said went to the crash site at the docks after hearing it and attempted to shut off the motor on DeBlasio's boat when he saw DeBlasio come out of the water.
DeBlasio testified he was an experienced boat operator with decades of experience on multiple lakes and had take two boating safety courses as well. He said he purchased the boat in 2021 — a tri-hulled pontoon boat with a 425-horsepower engine — after doing research for two to three years. That research included watching boat operating videos as well as reading more than 20 articles about the boat model.
DeBlasio testified he took delivery of the boat May 27 and during test runs with a salesman made two or three tight turns at high speed with no problems. He also testified he was never advised about the possibility of bow steer by the salesman.
"I was making a high-speed turn and the next thing I know I'm thrown out of the boat," DeBlasio said. He admitted he "put in more throttle" as he was making the turn.
"If I thought for a minute this was possible I wouldn't have purchased this boat," he said of bow steer happening.
Under cross-examination by Doyle, DeBlasio called his pontoon boat "the mini-van of pontoon boats."
"Why operate it like a sports car?" Doyle asked.
"That's not my interpretation," DeBlasio said.
"You initiated high-speed turns — that's not something you do in a mini-van," Doyle said.
"I had no idea this would happen," DeBlasio said.
Following Thursday's hearing, DeBlasio told the Tribune he intends to appeal the case to county court, adding "when you have more fixed rules of evidence, I hope to get a less partial ruling."
