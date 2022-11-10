Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday denied a motion to compel a judge of elections to allow voters using Allegheny College’s corporate address to vote by regular ballot in the election.
The motion was brought before county court late Tuesday afternoon by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, according to court records.
Though county offices were closed Tuesday due to the Election Day, a county judge is available in case there are any election issues.
The motion sought to have judges of elections at three Meadville polling stations — 1st Ward 1st Precinct, 2nd Ward 3rd Precinct and 1st Ward 2nd Precinct — allow voters using 520 N. Main St., Meadville, to vote via regular ballot Tuesday provided the voters affirmed it was their residence.
Judge Francis J. Schultz denied the motion Tuesday afternoon, upholding a decision by the Crawford County Board of Elections to have voters using 520 N. Main St. as their address cast a provisional ballot. The judge’s ruling formally was filed with the Crawford County Prothonotary’s Office Wednesday.
“While it (520 N. Main St., Meadville) may be the corporate address of Allegheny College, it is not a residential address,” Christopher Soff, chairman of the Board of Elections, said Wednesday. “Just like 903 Diamond Park (Meadville) is not a residential address.”
The 903 Diamond Park address is the address of the Crawford County Courthouse.
“The requirements for voter registration (in Pennsylvania) is you must provide a residential address,” Soff said.
The petition came about after the Board of Elections posted a sign in Meadville’s 1st Ward 1st Precinct for Tuesday’s election that those using the 520 N. Main St. address would be required to vote by provisional ballot.
The address is located within 1st Ward 1st Precinct while other Allegheny-owned properties are located within 2nd Ward 3rd Precinct and 1st Ward 2nd Precinct, Soff said.
“A year ago, we were notified someone was using 520 N. Main St. as their residential address,” Soff said.
The Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services subsequently sent letters to everyone registered as 520 N. Main St., Soff said.
“Some responded they changed their address. Others we heard nothing from, so those voters weren’t removed, but marked as inactive as that’s not a residential address,” Soff said.
However, 520 N. Main St is not the only address the county has been reviewing and requiring voters to correct their address to a residential address.
“We had someone whose registration was the Centerville Post Office,” Soff said. “There was someone whose address was a Dollar General (store). Those things continue to be addressed by Voter Services.”
“We don’t seek them out, but if there’s a reason to look at something, we will,” Soff said.
