Meadville government has begun the search to replace a staff member who wears many hats.
Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson, who also serves as the city’s zoning officer, has submitted his resignation, City Manager Maryann Menanno said Wednesday. Johnson, who has worked for the city since March 2007, will work his last day on July 8.
The city on Tuesday posted a job opening for a planning and zoning administrator, a new role among city staff positions.
“Over 15 years, Gary has acquired a multitude of things that make hiring to replace Gary’s position and duties exactly extremely difficult,” Menanno said. “So we’re trying to parse out what his duties were and make everything more streamlined.”
On Wednesday, The Record-Argus reported that Greenville Town Council voted to approve hiring Johnson as director of community development, a newly created position. Greenville, located in northwestern Mercer County, had a population of 5,347 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The chance to work in his hometown proved enough to lure Johnson away from his position in Meadville.
“I honestly wouldn’t have gone anywhere else,” Johnson told The Record-Argus. “I’m really excited where the town is and where it’s headed.”
In an interview with The Meadville Tribune, Johnson, 48, said the new position in Greenville would be “wide ranging” in terms of responsibilities for code enforcement, tax base stabilization and redevelopment. In other words, he said, though it comes with a different title, the job will be comparable to what he was doing in Meadville.
Councilman Jim Roha, the longest-tenured member of Meadville City Council, joked that council should pass an ordinance prohibiting Johnson from resigning.
“I value his services tremendously,” Roha said before council’s Wednesday meeting. “This is a great loss to the city, but I wish him well in his endeavors.”
Menanno said she hopes to fill the assistant city manager position left vacant by Johnson’s departure before July 8. Despite the expectation of replacing that position and hiring a new planning and zoning administrator, she said it was possible the city could realize some overall savings via the moves. She declined to elaborate on how the savings would be accomplished.
Johnson leaves Meadville as council considers a comprehensive update to the city’s zoning ordinance. Johnson has led the years-long ordinance drafting process in his role as staff liaison to the Meadville Planning and Zoning Commission and in recent months has presented the commission’s proposal to council in a series of presentations.
“It’s unfortunate, especially as we’re going through a zoning ordinance update,” Menanno said, with regard to the timing of Johnson’s resignation. “It makes it a challenge.”
Roha said he hoped council’s consideration of the new zoning ordinance would be delayed until a new staff member has been hired and trained.
The call for applications for the new planning and zoning administrator position will be open until June 24, after which the search will move to interviews, according to Menanno. For more information, visit the city’s website, cityofmeadville.org/employment.
