A museum showcasing the history of the Keystone View Co. has reached a milestone.
The Johnson-Shaw Stereoscopic Museum, 423 Chestnut St., Meadville, is celebrating 20 years.
First opening in 2002, it has been sharing the legacy of Meadville’s Keystone View Co. ever since.
The Keystone View Co. was founded in Meadville in 1892 and lasted until 1976. Keystone was one of the major players in the industry of stereoscopic photography, which involves using side-by-side photographs in order to create a 3D view using stereoscopes.
On exhibit are 20 modern stereoviews showing the museum’s grand opening and its early years. Stereoscopes will be available so visitors can experience the images’ 3D effect, officials said.
Also on display are photographs showing the return of the Keystone View Co. archives, which had been stored by George Shaw in Venango County buildings.
In addition, there are signs explaining the significance of Shaw, as well as the Johnson family of Meadville, in preserving the history of Keystone, which had been the world’s largest stereoscopic company.
The museum also features a research library, containing a trove of books, documents and other resources for anyone taking a deeper dive into the world of 3D photography.
The Johnson-Shaw Stereoscopic Museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April through November.
To tour the museum on a weekday, contact director Lance Johnson at (814) 720-4306 to make arrangements.
The museum telephone number is (814) 333-4326 for anyone desiring to call during Saturday hours.