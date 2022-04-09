Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson presented at the annual Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Symposium in Meadville on Friday.
Johnson, the former chief medical officer at Meadville Medical Center, joined health practitioners, therapists, educators and social service providers who support those affected by substance use disorder during pregnancy to improve health outcomes for children born dependent of opioids.
Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) is a group of withdrawal symptoms in newborns that may present when infants have been exposed to medications or substances, most often opioids, benzodiazepines and/or barbiturates during pregnancy.
“All parents and families may face unique challenges as they bring a baby into the world — and welcoming a child experiencing withdrawal may be one of them,” Johnson said at the annual conference.
The symposium was hosted by the Crawford County Overdose Prevention Coalition (CCOPC) run by the Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission. It took place to discuss treatment for addiction especially as it relates to pregnant people, analyze the impact of prenatal substance exposure on long-term development of the child and their behavior, and implement a strategy for behavioral interventions that support appropriate behavior in children affected by prenatal substance exposure.
Each year, the Department of Health analyzes and publishes findings relating to NAS births in annual reports. These findings include demographics of parents, geographic areas, symptoms, treatment and other characteristics.
In the most recent report published in June 2021, the overall NAS incidence rate was 11.9 cases per 1,000 live births. Those NAS case counts by region ranged from 99 cases in the northcentral region to 501 cases in the southeast region, where the greatest number of facilities are located.
For more information on NAS and resources, visit www.health.pa.gov.