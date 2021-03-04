Meadville City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson as interim city manager. Johnson will take over after the departure of City Manager Andy Walker later this month.
“Council has full confidence in Gary that he will continue the outstanding leadership for council, city staff, businesses and residents during this time of transition that we have enjoyed with Andy,” Mayor LeRoy Stearns said.
Johnson will also take over Walker’s responsibilities as city clerk and emergency management coordinator on an interim basis.
In the coming months, council will oversee the recruitment process to find a permanent city manager. Stearns was optimistic about having someone in place by November when council begins its consideration of next year’s budget.
Johnson, however, will likely play a primary role in shaping that budget, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel pointed out.
“Expecting a brand-new city manager to construct our budget for 2022 might not be wise — or possible,” she said.
Walker submitted his resignation to council last month. He assumed the position on an interim basis in 2014 and was hired on a permanent basis the next year. His last day with the city will be March 26. He begins a newly created position at Allegheny College as executive director of economic, civic and community engagement on April 5.
Johnson’s new duties will begin at the close of business on March 26. He has worked in city government since 2007, when he became zoning administrator and assistant building code official. In 2014, Johnson was appointed as assistant city manager, a position he assumed while maintaining his previous responsibilities.
“I look forward to leading our team of dedicated employees,” Johnson said. “While we have some big challenges ahead, we will strive to continue the great service this office has always provided to our community.”
As the interim city manager, Johnson will have overall responsibility for city operations. Temporary realignment of some staff assignments is anticipated in order for Johnson to also continue as zoning administrator and building code official.
Walker pointed out that no interim replacement had been selected for another of the roles he plays in city government: open records officer. The issue will be considered at council’s March 17 meeting, according to Walker.
