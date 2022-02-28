John Smith knows firsthand how much work goes into operating a kitchen efficiently.
Smith first started working in the kitchen at Valley Dairy in DuBois — as a dishwasher during his teenage years.
He now is manager of the kitchen at Vernon Central Hose Co. where he has been employed for five years.
He moved to Crawford County from DuBois when his mother-in-law asked him to come work as a cook at the Mariner Restaurant she owned on the east side of Conneaut Lake.
When the restaurant was sold, Smith went to work at Vernon Central.
As manager, Smith’s duties include everything from ordering supplies to cooking. He said his favorite part of the job is the freedom he has to be creative in the kitchen and run the operation.
He works about 50 hours a week in the kitchen which is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Two full-time and four part-time people are employed in the kitchen.
The menu includes his own homemade soups made “from scratch,” as well as other specials including chicken wings and his own sauce.
During Lent, the club offers Friday fish dinners with a variety of fish dishes.
While people who serve meals generally know how many people will be eating that day, planning for an unknown number each day is “basic math,” Smith said. He said he has gotten a “real feel” for his customers and knows about how many he can expect most days.
That is one advantage to doing catering, he said — he knows how many guests will be served.
The kitchen is open to members and guests. The least favorite part of his job is dealing with some customers, who think operating a kitchen is “just throwing hamburgers on the grill.”
He said it can get chaotic at times, but other times his job has a nice pace which allows him to get to know his customers better.
Smith said he enjoys the cooking but doesn’t make the baked desserts — someone else does that.
As manager, he said, people might be surprised at how hard work there is in the operation of a commercial kitchen.
Although it keeps him busy, he said he has no regrets at all of his decision to move from DuBois to Crawford County and deciding to pursue a career in the food industry.