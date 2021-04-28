Unemployment in Crawford County fell to 7.4 percent in March while February's rate was revised downward to 7.9 percent, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday.
Earlier this month, February’s rate was reported at 8.2 percent, but it was revised to 7.9 percent in information released Tuesday due to additional data being available, according to Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst.
Crawford’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 7.4 percent in March put it in a tie with Carbon and Schuylkill counties for 42nd lowest out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
The unemployment rate is based on the county’s total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
Crawford County's total labor force remained stable in March, but saw growth in employment and a decrease in unemployment when compared to February, Riegel said.
The county’s total labor force in March was 38,300, with 35,500 employed and 2,800 unemployed while February was a total of 38,300, with 35,300 employed and 3,000 unemployed.
The number of jobs based within Crawford County grew by 500 in March, rising to 29,600, up from February’s 29,100, according to the state.
There was local job growth in multiple sectors.
Mining, logging and construction increased by 100 to 1,100 in March, up from 1,000 in February.
Trade jobs increased by 100 to 3,800 in March, up from 3,700 in February, while leisure and hospitality jobs grew by 100 as well to 2,000 in March, up from 1,900 in February.
The number of jobs in education and health services increased by 200 to 7,200 in March, up from 7,000 in February as local schools and colleges returned to in-person learning from winter break, Riegel said.
The number of manufacturing jobs in Crawford County continued to hold steady at 6,900 in March. However, the number is down by 300 from the 7,200 local manufacturing jobs recorded in March 2020, which was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the economy.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in three of the four adjoining counties dropped in March while Erie County remained unchanged.
The rates for the other counties, listed March, then February, were: Erie, 8.8 percent, 8.8 percent; Mercer, 8.1, 8.5; Venango, 7.6, 8.1; and Warren, 7.1, 7.4.
For Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate was 7.3 percent in March, unchanged from February. The national unemployment rate was 6.0 in March, down from 6.2 in February.
