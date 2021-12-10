The Department of Labor & Industry announced updates to its unemployment claim filing system that officials said would enhance self-service flexibility and speed up payments to individuals who file claims by phone.
While the improvements are implemented, officials said the Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) system would be briefly unavailable to users.
Because implementation requires a pause in service availability, L&I planned to make these changes overnight Thursday when user traffic is lightest. PAT was scheduled to be unavailable Thursday starting at 9 p.m. and service would resume as early as possible this morning.
The PAT system provides claimants with an alternative to filing for unemployment compensation online. PAT’s toll-free number is (888) 255-4728.
Individuals can also file a claim online using the new UC system at benefits.uc.pa.gov. Please note the creation of a Keystone ID is required when using the new online UC system.
• More information: Visit uc.pa.gov.