Friends got Joanne Helides involved in volunteering shortly after she first moved to Meadville in 1985 to work as a paralegal in a law firm.
That was in 1987 and she is still involved in one group — and has added many more to her resume.
She credits several friends who got her involved in so many different volunteer activities.
She recalls it was Rosey Nicholson Thomas, whom she worked with, who got her involved in Meadville Community Theatre (MCT), in which she has volunteered ever since. She recalls Thomas was co-director, with Dee Horstman, of “Li’l Abner.” Rosey asked her if she would be stage manager. “I asked what that entailed. She said, ‘Basically telling 40-plus people what to do backstage.’ Sounded like a dream job to me,” Helides said.
After that she was stage manager for musicals for the next several years and eventually worked all positions in the theater. She eventually was on stage as Tug Boat in “Velveteen Rabbit” and an adult role as Babe in “Crimes of the Heart.” She was on the board for several years, eventually as president in 1999.
“I basically only do it now when someone bails on the director and they know I’m a gal who can’t say no,” she added.
Her volunteer work at MCT also led to meeting Brian Custard. She was stage managing “Man of La Mancha” and he was a cast member. “We took one look at each other, well the rest is history,” she said of her marriage to Custard. “So thanks to Rosey and MCT,” she added.
She soon became involved with other volunteer work with Brian.
From 1999 to 2004, the couple became members of the Meadville Lions Club. She recalled Arden Hughes and Patrick McHenry, Crawford County’s two former coroners, got her and Brian involved. “We were on the eyeglass committee and the Christmas light committee,” she said. Brian went on to become president and she was treasurer for a year.
Next up was service with the Crawford County Fair Queen’s Scholarship Pageant. She said Diana Perry (who was director) “got both Brian and me involved in this; Brian as emcee and I basically as stage manager. I think we did three years of this,” she added. “Made me realize these ladies (contestants) work hard on their essays and talents.”
From 2009 to 2011, Helides was a volunteer with Women’s Services through Cornerstone Church of God, now known as French Creek Community Church. Cornerstone Church of God led her to serve one Thursday a month at the Wadsworth Church in the Fifth Ward. The volunteers did a clothes driver and dinner one Thursday a month.
And, one Sunday a month, she and Brian led worship services at Hillside Home (a residential home for women just off Grove Street). It was another outreach of Cornerstone Church of God.
And one Thursday a month the couple visited and did crafts or games with the women. “Sundays taught me the old songs — that growing up Catholic we didn’t sing. I can now recognize ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘In the Garden,’” she said.
On Thursdays, “We did things outside the box with the ladies — like watermelon-spitting contests and chick racing (as in little chickens in a box with a course to run),” she said, adding with a grin, “OK, so that one was in the box.”
“Ladies taught me the old songs, and I heard stories of their weddings in the 1930s — that as farmers’ wives, they got married, then got back to the farm in time to milk the sows. No honeymoons. Or if they did, it was a night at Hotel Conneaut,” she said. That volunteer service stopped when Wesbury purchased the Hillside Home property.
Another friend, Samantha Ashe, got her involved with St. James Haven, a shelter for men, in 2022.
She is on the fundraising committee and on the third Thursday of the month, she helps with a drive-thru dinner fundraiser. She also helped “find a county-owned tax claim house that may someday be the next step for the men in their journey to a better life,” she added. She noted that “Samantha is amazing and humble in her dedication and love for these guys.”
From 2016 to 2017, she volunteered with the youth group of Cornerstone Church of God. with another friend, Jamie Williams.
She said of all her volunteer services, “Hillside Home was most rewarding,” noting the residents were “around my parents’ age or older and telling stories of their childhood and life.”
At the same time, the youth group was another very rewarding service. “Just to get them to think about their spiritual choices and what society demands of you,” was rewarding to Helides.
Speaking about serving as a volunteer, she said, “I don’t think a person has to be a member of an organized volunteering group to do good or the community. You see someone in need, short of money at the grocery store — pay the difference; someone walking in the rain — pick them up, your seat will dry; a friend and her twin at theater — say hi and chat; or simply volunteering a prayer for someone in need.”
“In the long run, I get a lot more out of volunteering If I let myself open to meeting people where they are in life,” said. “Besides, (being a volunteer) is an alibi for a few hours, but the alibi does help,” she laughed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.