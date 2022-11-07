The next two weeks are critical for the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party to be able to serve needy area children, according to its organizer.
“The committee really needs funds now to start buying gifts,” Nancy Mangilo-Bittner said. “We need at least $20,000 because we’re expecting 400 kids.”
Last year, there were more than 360 children who were signed up and received gifts at the annual Christmas party.
This year’s party is set for Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Brigid’s Social Hall, 383 Arch St., Meadville. Preregistration is required.
The Jimmy Moore Fund committee relies heavily on financial donations from businesses, organizations, groups and individuals to buy age-appropriate gifts for boys and girls.
Many organizations give donations of $250 to $500 while individuals give what they can to help continue the tradition of the Jimmy Moore Party.
However, with inflation and uncertainty about the economy, Mangilo Bittner has some concern.
“We depend on donations and I don’t know how some of the groups or businesses may afford it this year,” she said. “We will do our best to serve all children. For some these are the only gifts they will see this Christmas season.”
Area church groups and civic organizations help by collecting scarves, gloves, hats and socks to be given to the children.
However, due to a lack of long-term storage at the social hall those items cannot be dropped off until Dec. 16, Mangilo-Bittner said.
Cookies, fruit and candy are handed out during the party and volunteers always are welcome to lend a hand with the event.
“We even have four who are past Jimmy Moore recipients who help out as a way to give back,” she said.
Those willing to donate cookies or volunteer with the party are asked to email mangilo@zoominternet.net.
To sign up
The Jimmy Moore Christmas Party on Dec. 17 requires signup in advance via mail only; all information must be received by Nov. 30.
The signup must have the following information: the legal guardian or parent name and address, phone number and email address, plus names and birth dates of children attending with proof of age required. Information must be mailed to: Nancy Mangilo-Bittner, 379 Cole Drive, Meadville, PA 16335, and received by Nov. 30.
The legal guardian or parent and all children receiving gifts must be present Dec. 17 to receive the items.
