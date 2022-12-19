More than 300 children were served Saturday at the 76th annual Jimmy Moore Party at St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church.
Santa Claus was there to hand out gifts and take pictures with the kids. Children received mittens, gloves, scarves, crayons, toys, books, candy, fruit and parents received a $50 gift card to Valesky’s supermarket to help with Christmas dinner.
Nancy Mangilo-Bittner, who once again chaired the organizing committee for the event, offered a special thank you to the Wells children, Macy and Ada, and Stella Kokocinski for helping Santa hand out gifts. Volunteers for the day included Jim Roha, Ginnie Steiger, Steve and Erin Wells, Janet Taylor, Sharon Severo, Sue Miller, Bobbie Jo Nemeth, Kendra Bowes, Eli Wengard and Bill Bittner.
The Meadville tradition began in 1946 when city firefighters “intercepted” a letter from Jimmy Moore asking if Santa would be stopping at the boy’s home that year. Ever since, volunteers have been making sure that Santa stops by for Meadville youths who might not otherwise receive a visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.