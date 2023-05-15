VERNON TOWNSHIP — Jerry and Maria Price have been volunteering their services at Roche Park in Vernon Township for more than 45 years.
They became involved when they moved to their home adjacent to the park.
“Maria plants all the flowers,” Jerry said. “She takes care of the mulching and flowers. I clean up the brush,” he added, noting he gets it ready for the township to burn.
The spouses “work and try to take care of the property,” Jerry said. “We live right next to the park,” he said, adding that when the next-door neighbor sold the lot to the park, the park then was immediately next to their home. “Bob Davis was a big influence,” he said of the former township supervisor, who spent many hours volunteering at the park.
“A lot of people do things,” Jerry said. “We have so many volunteers.” He noted Bob and Debbie McConnell also “come down and help. They do a lot with the maintenance building. They take care of it.”
He and Maria have gotten their grandson, Angel, involved and hope he will continue the family tradition. Jerry also noted others who have been involved, such as Doug Gawne and Lee Armour.
“It’s like our backyard,” Maria said. “Being so close, you take care of your property. We call it our backyard,” she said with a laugh. “The township mows the grass and the Little League does the fields,” she noted, adding the township doesn’t have the staff to do a lot.
When they first moved to the area in the 1970s there was only one ballfield and small playground.
Maria noted she was on the recreation board and Dan Petruso and Gary Svetz were involved and designed the new area. “We did not want it to look like a cow pasture,” she added.
“It looks nice and we try to keep it up.”
She also recognized the work done by the late Bob Davis. “Bob lived on Mullen Road and would hop over and work.” Maria said Davis would say if he could do it, he would do it. She also cited the work done by volunteers in the fall during the annual Make A Difference Day. “There were loads of college kids who showed up and picked up sticks and raked leaves. We try to make it look nice.”
Over the years, a picnic shelter was built. The playground was expanded and now has a gated area where children can go in and play and parents know they are safe and “don’t have to worry about them.”
She said when Dave Stone was township manager, they had a summer program at the park. Supervisors don’t get much involved with the program, she noted, but are receptive if something is needed.
“I’m just a volunteer,” Maria said, adding that volunteers are always welcome. “If you have any extra time, we would appreciate it.” A lot of people are involved and “it’s a happy and safe place. Vernon Township should be very proud of it.”
Although Maria’s main job now is planting flowers, she recalls her other volunteer work.
She said the Roche Park playground “started small,” remembering Conneaut Lake “had a great big playground.”
Realizing the township didn’t have the money for a large playground, she got involved in a golf tournament to raise funds for Vernon.
She was chairman of the event for 15 years. She laughed, recalling her friends would say “What do you want now?” as she sought sponsors and other things.
The tournament got so large, “we had to turn people away,” referring to the number of golfers.
“I’ve had a nice time doing it,” she said of her volunteer hours. She noted she has worked with a lot of wonderful people, all of whom also are volunteering and contributing their time, talents and experiences to make the community better.
The playground also has had a basketball court and volleyball court. Doug Gawne has turned the basketball court into a pickle ball court, she said with a laugh.
While many people focus on Roche Park during the summertime with the playground, ball games, family picnics and walking trails, the park also is used in the winter, Maria noted.
And, although many people think outdoor recreation is for summertime, that’s not the case for the walking trail at Roche Park.
That’s thanks to the volunteer work of Steve Fisher, who takes his four-wheeler and plows the snow from the trail so people can use it. She said Fisher told her that he does it for his wife as she uses the trail daily.
But “it’s for everyone,” Maria said, noting a lot of people use it and she’s happy to see it being used.
Although the rec board has dissolved, the volunteer work for recreation hasn’t stopped.
“It’s a group effort,” she said.
Maria is pleased that so many people have joined in the efforts to keep the park beautiful and available.
She encourages others who want to help to step up.
“I”m not a spring chicken anymore,” she said with a laugh, but promises to keep volunteering as long as she can.
“It’s my backyard,” she added. “It’s a happy place.”
