Robert P. (Bob) Jehn has announced he is seeking reelection to Cochranton Borough Council.
Jehn is seeking a Democratic Party nomination to council in the May 18 primary.
He said it has been an honor to serve the Cochranton community for 10 years.
Updated: March 11, 2021 @ 2:54 am