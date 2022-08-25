A crew from J & C Allied Construction of Knox installed new curbs on Jefferson Street just north of the intersection with State Street on Wednesday.
The curb replacement project is expected to be completed this week and will be followed by repaving of Jefferson Street south of Limber Road next week.
Meadville City Council in April approved a contract for nearly $350,000 with IA Construction of Garland for repaving Jefferson Street from Limber Road to State Street. Included in the contract is curb replacement from Randolph Lane to State Street — work which IA subcontracted to J & C, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
As part of the project, the portion of Jefferson from Limber Road to just north of Randolph Lane, which is already asphalt, will be milled and repaved. From Randolph Lane to State Street, which is currently brick, new curbs will be installed, stormwater infrastructure will be replaced, and the bricks will be paved over with asphalt.
Much of the cost — $294,000 — will be paid with grant funds from the Local Federal-Aid Route program. Nearly $20,000 will come from city stormwater fees and another $35,000 will come from a city account dedicated to brick street repairs.
