NASHVILLE — Jeannie Seely still is making history.
The 1958 graduate of the former Townville High School (now Maplewood) was only 11 years old when she sang country music on WMGW radio in Meadville.
Now the trailblazing Grammy Award winner is recognized as the artist with the most appearances at the Grand Ole Opry.
Thanks to technology and the dedication of independent Opry historian Byron Fay, research shows Seely has made more performances on the Grand Ole Opry than any other performer in the 97-year history of the music venue. Seely will celebrate this historic achievement during her 55th Opry anniversary on Sept. 17.
“Jeannie Seely’s commitment to the Grand Ole Opry is truly remarkable,” said Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers. “I’ve been affiliated with the Opry less than half of her time as an official member, and even in those two decades I’ve witnessed so many examples of her dedication to this show we love: performing in borrowed clothes on the first Opry show after the 2010 flood inundated both the Opry House and her own home, making her way to the show in staff members’ vehicles after a major snowstorm, and simply being here night after night to lend her voice to this one-of-a-kind show. I believe I speak for staff members past and present, for her fellow Opry members, and for Opry fans around the globe when I say thank you to her for her incredibly impressive dedication to the show and that we look forward to commemorating both her unmatched commitment and 55 years of Opry membership on September 17.”
Since her debut in 1966, Seely has become a mainstay at the Grand Ole Opry with more than 5,000 performances to her name. While Opry membership performance requirements have changed over the course of Seely’s 55 years with the show, her commitment has not, building continuity, a sense of family, and an unmatched performance record.
“Jeannie is hands down the coolest member of the Opry. I hope and pray every time I play that beautiful stage that she is there,” shared Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Alaina. “Her presence in the room is unlike any other. Every time I am around her I laugh until my stomach hurts. I hope I can be a fraction of what she is to the Opry someday. In my opinion, she represents the Opry and country music flawlessly. We are lucky to have her,”
“I have known Jeannie Seely since she first came to town,” shared Charlie McCoy, the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame member. “I played on her first hit, “ Don’t Touch Me” and we toured Japan together. She is the constant star of the Opry and is so welcoming to newcomers. I’m proud to be on the same team with Jeannie.”
To quote her, “The Opry is a way of life, my way of life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way! This is where my heart is. In September, I will have been here 55 years, but it’s not long enough” Seely said with a laugh.
Seely’s deep, moving vocals earned her the nickname of “Miss Country Soul,” a title that’s still used. An esteemed singer, songwriter, producer, actress, author and on-air personality, Seely added another title, “doctor,” to her resume when she was awarded an honorary doctorate of arts from Lincoln Memorial University in 2019.
The third female country artist to win a Grammy is also among a select group of country artists who have scored No. 1 hits as a solo artist, duet partner and songwriter.
On Sept. 16, 1967, Seely fulfilled her lifelong dream of joining the Grand Ole Opry, becoming the first Pennsylvania native to do so. Nearly 55 years later, she makes clear that it’s still a thrill and an honor each time she performs on the world-famous stage. From her 1966 Top 10 Billboard album, “The Seely Style,” which featured “Don’t Touch Me,” to her self-produced album, “Written in Song,” consisting entirely of songs she’s written and recorded for more than 10 Country Music Hall of Fame members, Seely’s recordings have spanned seven decades.
With a strong social media following and over 4 million views on her YouTube channel, Seely continues to expand her international presence as music sales and messages from fans worldwide pour in. She appeared in Willie Nelson’s movie “Honeysuckle Rose” and sang on the film’s platinum-certified soundtrack, and for the past four years, she has hosted her own show, “Sundays with Seely,” on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse.
