Sometimes I wish people could experience the same feelings I had throughout the past week.
It’s been an incredible time, to say the least.
I stood and watched as 50 some people — from teens to senior citizens — walked into a room at 7:30 a.m., reading for a week of service to people in the community.
They came with energetic smiles, greeting one another and simply enjoying the experience.
After breakfast, I watched as they left in teams, ready to tackle the project to which they had been assigned.
Three hours later, they returned — some dirtier than others, but all with the same smiles and positive energy. No complaining that I heard.
I felt extremely proud of this group who paid to attend the “summer camp” and go out and do everything from pulling weeks to repairing roofs.
It made me teary-eyed as I watched them interact with each other, laughing about something they experience and basically giving off a sense of peace in the world.
Whatever issues they were facing in their everyday lives seemed ignored for just a little while as they spent time talking, not texting.
It was such a sense of joy as I watched the scene unfold throughout the meal.
I laughed at their laughter, sharing a sense of joy if only for a day.
When the meal was over, they gathered again, ready to complete the task on hand with a sense of camaraderie which could be felt as they grabbed cold bottles of water and headed for another day’s service.
It was a good week even if I had to get up long before my usual time.
I still smile when I think about three people singing a praise chorus in the kitchen at 6:30 a.m. — and trying to remember the second verse.
It didn’t matter — they just sang the first verse twice and rejoicing in the day as they prepared to serve breakfast.
What a sense of purpose, of friendship, of positive energy they showed as they set the tone for my day.
And so the week of His Work His Way began for another year.
To say it is a highlight of my year is an understatement. Except for spending time with my family, nothing brings me more blessings than a week of His Work His Way.
It reminds me each year that worship and service are more than just Sunday-morning occasions.
It reminds me one more time how thankful I am to have a family that supports me in projects in which I get involved.
It reminds me every year through one blessing after another just how blessed I am.
His Work His Way also reminds me of the people who have affected my life through their encouragement and their inspiration through their willingness to serve others.
There are so many aspects of their “summer camp,” it’s hard to put into words why I love it so much.
Of course, there have been some issues that needed resolved over the years because we are all still human and misunderstandings still occur.
But I think anyone who spends a week doing His Work His Way can really be blessed and see God at work.
The unexpected blessings that happen every year are always awesome — and provide stories I could talk about forever because I don’t think some of them are “coincidences.”
Even though being involved in His Work His Way doesn’t take a lot of time, the effects of the week remain with me throughout the year.
That’s why I think volunteering to spearhead this kitchen work, when the late Randy Deemer said there was a need 14 years ago, was one of the best decisions I ever made.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
