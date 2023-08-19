Fifty years ago when I worked nights at The Meadville Tribune, one of my jobs was to take information about obituaries on the phone.
I still remember Bill Houghton, who was a funeral director then, telling me one night that some day we would have computers that would enable him to send the info to me at The Trib — eliminating the need for our conversation.
I remember laughing as I replied, “Not in my lifetime.”
Of course, I was wrong.
Computers are a way of life now. It’s hard to do almost anything without access to one.
When they work, they are incredible. I don’t understand how it works, but that’s OK.
Recently, I had three experiences with computers while shopping that literally made me cringe.
I had purchased some plastic bins and inadvertently got the wrong lids.
So I wrote down the code on the bin and went to return the lids and get the ones that matched the size of the bins.
I couldn’t find what I wanted so I asked a clerk to help.
He checked the bin number on the computer, pointed out what I wanted. “It’s right here. That’s what you want,” he said and walked away.
I was frustrated because I knew regardless of what the computer said it wasn’t the right size lid. It was way too long and skinny for the short bin I had.
So I randomly guessed and said if it didn’t fit, it would be just too bad because I was tired of fooling with it.
I guessed right. The lid I picked was perfect. So much for computers.
This week, I went to the store to buy something I had previously purchased three weeks ago.
I was confident when I arrived it would not be a problem since I knew exactly where it could be found.
I was wrong. There were none there. Again, I asked for help from an employee who couldn’t help, but advised me to ask another clerk who was nearby.
The other clerk knew exactly what I wanted and said the product should be right there. She agreed with me that it was not.
So she checked the computer, which indicated the inventory showed the store indeed had the product, but it didn’t tell her where it was located. So I wondered if it could be located i a stockroom, but she didn’t know. The computer didn’t tell her where it was so it couldn’t be found.
Tuesday I called another store to see if something I had ordered had arrived.
First I told her my name. Then she needed my address, and then my birth date before the computer confirmed my order was ready to be picked up.
I’m still not sure why it needed my birth date along with my name. When I went to pick it up, I had to repeat the three confirmations again before the clerk walked over to a shelf and picked up my order.
Maybe it was to verify it was really me picking up the order. Maybe it was easier to find my birth date. But if that’s the case, why not ask for it first?
I know many people shop online and I can see that because sometimes it’s easier.
However, it still requires a computer — and if it’s not right when I get it, then I have to return it, so I’m not sure how much time it saves.
I guess I’m old school. I just want to go to a store, find what I want, buy it and take it home.
On the other hand, computers are good for some things — keeping in touch with friends by reading their Facebook posts, reading the message of interest, etc.
So there are positive thoughts to be said about computers.
But I hate the “pop-up” ads that interrupt my reading sometimes.
It always make me think of someone interrupting me by trying to sell me something I don’t need or want. I can handle the ads before a post, but the ones that “pop up” to annoy me because I’m never sure how to get back to what i was reading — or if it’s worth the trouble of figuring it out.
I am well aware I can do without computers most of the time. Actually, I’d probably get more done at home if I keep the computer turned off and ignored what’s happening in the computer world.
But I’m too interested in what’s happening with my friends and family to stay of the computer.
I’ve gotten fairly good at keeping up with my family and some of my friends, and I’ve even figured out how to comment on their posts.
And I’ve decided after reading some things on the computer that I am really blessed if my biggest problem in life is not being able to find everything I want to know about something.
Fortunately, I have family members who can check it out for me.
And family members who are computer literate are even more of a blessing than a computer that requires me to think to unlock the messages because my family not only tells me the messages, but also what it really means and why I should care.
And I trust them far more than computers and they don’t ask for passwords.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.