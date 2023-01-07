I finally completed a project I have been “working on” for about 20 years.
Well, actually “working on” is not really a good way to describe my progress on the project.
About 20 years ago, I sold my house and moved in with my sister. When I did, I put a bunch of boxes in the basement. They were filled with “stuff” just stuck into boxes with little organization. The idea was to get things in boxes to be sorted later.
Later never came. I had moved the boxes around, added a few more and swept around them — not even opening them unless I was looking for something. I was busy doing other things and organizing boxes of “stuff” was never a priority. Every year it went on my “new year’s resolution” list and every year it got ignored — not because I didn’t want to do it. I just had other things I considered more important.
I spent a couple of weeks in Columbus visiting my son and granddaughter over the holidays and while thinking about life and things i had to do, I made the decision to totally organize my storage area in the basement.
I actually followed through on that decision. I worked in the basement for several hours a day — with frequent breaks — sorting through each box, deciding what to keep and what I no longer “needed.”
Realistically, I obviously don’t “need” most of the stuff since it hasn’t been used for many years.
My idea of “needing,” though are much different than most people’s idea — and that’s OK with me. My idea on a lot of things don’t match other people’s beliefs.
By the time I got through totally organizing those boxes, I had mentally relived all the “chapters” of my life so to speak. Our lives are often compared to books with new chapters or beginnings as we enter new stages of life.
Usually when I try to “organize” thins I get waylaid reading everything which slows one down considerably.
This time I read very little except to decide which “box” it should go in — my son’s, my granddaughter’s or mine.
I figured they can sort their own memorabilia when I die, and they have to decide whether to keep it or toss it.
I didn’t even look at the yearbooks — just put them all in one big container.
I found some silverware so decided to take it out of “storage” and use some of it.
I finally sorted all the Christmas decorations and threw some out — and neatly packed the rest away. It’s something that needed done but got postponed every year.
Fortunately, I wasn’t in a very nostalgic mood those days, so I really got things one. I even threw away some things I can’t remember how I came to have.
When I got through, I was pleased with what i had accomplished — and felt as tired physically as though I had just relived all the 80 years of accumulated “treasures.”
Of course, in my mind, I had relived some of those special moments as I sorted through things — remembering some good times.
I wondered how people can choose which are the “best years of their lives.”
For some, they say it’s when the kids were little and life seemed wonderful and couldn’t get any better.
But then the grandkids came, and we think how wonderful it is to see our children and grandkids happy.
As so it goes — chapters are lived, good times shared, bad times experienced, challenges met, friendships and bonds formed, and other relationships ended as some chapters of our lives are finished.
Each year came with decisions to make, journeys to complete, new things to learn, new experiences to have.
It’s all part of the chapters of the book we call life.
I made a list of decisions in 2022 and I think I’m as ready as I’m ever going to be for 2023 and the next chapter of my life.
It’s probably a good thing since it’s here whether I’m ready or not.
Life seems to happen that way.
Jean Shanley is retired from the Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
