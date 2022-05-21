I think it’s always exciting to share special moments in someone’s life — from births to graduations, from weddings to new jobs.
It’s just fun to celebrate these memorable times that bring great joy and satisfaction over accomplishing a goal or fulfilling a dream.
I thought about that recently for several reasons, including getting to hold my great-great-nephew and sharing the happiness of my sister and her family in the arrival of the newest member of our extended family. It’s always good to welcome babies to our world.
This week, though, my attention was focused on two other major projects which are perfect examples of what can be accomplished through shared work and community support.
Monday evening I attended a meeting at the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society’s museum in Meadville.
The society has done (and continues to do) an amazing job and it was heart-warming to hear its president, Bernie Hanmore, acknowledge the support the community has given and the work of the volunteers at the museum. Seeing what can be done with “old” buildings was amazing.
This week also was “crunch time” at the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society Museum as preparations were being finalized for today’s opening day.
For about four months, five members of the board and two women, who are society members, have worked tirelessly to update the vestibule of the museum and to make some changes to other parts of the museum to accommodate a new exhibit — one of the original cars from the Blue Streak at Conneaut Lake Park, given to us by the new owner of the park.
I didn’t do any of the work on the renovations, but I was there several times when the crew was working.
It was exciting to see their progress and to see how they persevered to have the work done on target — despite crew members getting ill or having to take time off for doctor appointments.
Despite setbacks on things beyond their control, they remained focused and excited about seeing all the work come together for the amazing transformation.
This week, in addition to the renovation work, it was time to clean the rest of the museum for the year.
I did help with that. First, I made the list of what all had to be done. That’s always been my job — to make lists; it’s what I do best. Then, I did real work.
By Thursday, the work was almost done and I celebrated with the crew and applauded them for a job well done. My brother, who is the society’s president, was particularly excited about how well it came together — and appreciative of the support of some non-members who offered technical advice as well as others who helped the core group on the major project.
The projects I mentioned are only examples of achievements people have made in reaching their goals. There are many things people celebrate — both personally and collectively — and having others celebrate with them is one way we have the opportunity to show support and congratulations for the work they have done.
Attending special-occasion events may not seem like much, but I’m sure to those celebrating, the support of others makes the celebrations even better.
As happy and satisfied as someone may be over an achievement, somehow having someone share that celebration makes it even nicer.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.
