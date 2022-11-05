It’s always interesting to me to realize the things people remember — and how they remember dates and when something happened.
When we heard David Glenn had suffered a stroke, one man commented about a special memory he had of Dave.
Dave had a beautiful voice and sang faithfully in the church choir and as a soloist not only in the choir, but also in other appearances. His voice was one which truly resonated with the message of the song.
After hearing about Dave’s stroke, a mutual friend commented about hearing Dave sing “In His Time,” a while back. The man said he still remembered it many years later.
He didn’t say why, but I can understand why he would. The hymn tells of God making all things beautiful in His time and I’m sure Dave’s delivery of the promise in the song re-enforced the message.
Personally, I was always blessed to hear Dave sing “He Touched Me” and “Because He Lives.”
As I told Dave’s family many times, there was something about the way Dave sang the hymns that made the message even more meaningful.
Another time I noticed him singing a hymn from memory as part of a congregation and realized that the song seemed to be more than just words to Dave.
It wasn’t just church though that Dave used his voice.
It was fun watching him and others perform a parody of “California Girls” at a benefit show. He made it fun to watch as the group had fun together.
Dave was known as a county commissioner, a talented vocalist, a private counselor and so much more.
I told one young adult that Dave had died and asked if he remembered Dave. He said quietly that indeed he did.
I later learned how much of an impact Dave had on the young man’s life when Dave became an advocate for the man earlier in his youth.
I was really impressed by Dave’s compassion for the first responders who sometimes need to “decompress” after some traumatic days. It seems we, too, often forget that those who serve during emergencies also need help sometimes.
Dave always seemed to care about people not just in a professional capacity, but on a personal level.
During various discussions on a wide variety of issues, he would challenge people to question why they believed something, reacted to something or what motivated people to do what they did — either good or bad. The discussion was interesting because Dave encouraged people to grow as a person.
One particular lesson I remember him doing was for a program about the effects of grief on the body. I still tell people what he said because it made so much sense.
Dave has been described as “personable,” “very down to earth” and a guy with a quick wit.
He was all that and always seemed to have an answer. He and my sister talked often at church and laughed together. She would say to him, “Have a good week,” and Dave would reply, “What if I don’t want to?” She’d reply, “Then don’t,” and they’d laugh together.
In recent years, Dave and his wife moved closer to where my sister and I live and we’d often see them walking together, which they did regularly.
It was just nice seeing them enjoying life.
Another woman said she didn’t know Dave well, but as a county employee when he was commissioner, she remembered he always had a smile anytime she saw him.
Perhaps that is one of the best memories to have of Dave — someone who found time to smile, to send messages of hope and to encourage us to remember the message in the song, “In His Time.”
Dave Glenn left behind many messages of hope and love by his actions, his encouraging words and his sense of humor throughout his life.
His early voice is silent now, but the words he used to teach us, inspire us and make us think will be remembered and hopefully passed down to future generations who will be inspired by Dave’s legacy.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
