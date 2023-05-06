During several conversations recently, the topic somehow turned to the topic of mothers — and not just because Mother’s Day is next week.
One was with Doug Miller of Miller’s Food Factory and he mentioned he believes his mother never got the recognition she deserved.
I had to agree with him because I know how hard she worked and what a good job she did raising her family — and making sure those she encountered knew how she cared about them.
I think that’s one of the most important jobs mothers have — raising their kids and teaching them how to care.
Another woman who knew my mom mentioned to me how proud my mom would be of her grandkids and great-grandchildren. I had to agree with her because i know how proud she was of these grandkids when they were young and I’m sure she would be pleased with the adults they have become and the ways they have raised their children.
A friend called this week and during the course of the conversation asked what I was doing for Mother’s Day.
She was pleased to learn I am spending it with my son and granddaughter this year in Columbus. He’s getting his master’s degree, so I not only will spend Mother’s Day with him, but also stay for a week to attend the graduation — and be proud of his success.
My friend said the men in her family would be making the meal at her house and wondered how that would work out. I remember a Mother’s Day my mom insisted we get KFC so none of the women had to cook. It worked — we all went to church with her and then “home” for KFC. We all appreciated not having to cook, but I think we did help with a little bit of cleanup.
It was just one more example of how moms like mine always seem to care more about others than themselves.
I’d like to think it comes naturally, but I know it doesn’t.
I think either the moms inherited their sense of caring from their own mother or perhaps chose to learn to care because their mother didn’t.
We don’t know everyone’s “back story” so we can never know why some mothers go the extra mile and others don’t.
I wondered this week about the first “mother” (Eve) and how she felt when one son killed his brother — and if he blamed her, like so many seem to do when one kid does something wrong.
I’ve always wondered how a mother (and father) can raise two children the same way and one is super self-confident and the other has no self-esteem.
It would be an interesting study in parenting and personalities and how they develop.
Moms are such an important part of our lives and, as Doug Miller said, they don’t get the recognition they deserve.
Mother’s Day is one day we can take time to give the moms the credit they deserve for not only giving birth to us, but raising us and being proud of who we are — not just our achievements, but the persons we’ve become.
Not all of us can thank our moms any more because they are gone from our physical lives.
But somehow the things they taught us remain with us — especially to believe in ourselves and in the God who created us.
Those are the two most important lessons any mother can pass on from one generation to the next.
And for that, we can say thanks not only to our mothers on Mother’s Day, but also to God every day for the mothers who impacted our lives.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
