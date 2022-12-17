It’s that time of year when people bring out all the Christmas decorations — the tree, the lights, the nativity scenes and other objects reminding us it’s time to celebrate.
Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Christ. That’s the No. 1 reason we take time to remember what life is really all about.
It’s also about family and memories shared and traditions carried on because they are important reminders of our heritage.
I have always loved watching the children portray the story of the first Christmas and its meaning in our lives. The kids are always so excited and eager to be part of this important story. I love their innocence and enthusiasm for life, sharing their talents and doing their part to spread the good news of Christmas.
The quietness of Christmas eve always inspires me as the world seems to stand still — in awe of the season which celebrates love in its purest form. It’s just a peaceful time in my heart.
The lights displayed remind use of the beauty of the season, the hope and joy that is Christmas.
All these traditional ways of marking the holiday are part of the celebration, urging us to seek Him whose birthday we celebrate.
One of the biggest parts of the decorations is, of course, the Christmas tree itself.
It’s technically termed a Christmas tree, but for many it’s really a “memory tree.”
I love the beautiful trees all decked out with gorgeous ornaments and matching lights. They sometimes take my breath away with all the matching ornaments and bows — all perfectly placed to present a gorgeous example of artistry at its best.
However, I really prefer the “memory tree.” I decorated my tree this week and each ornament brought back some really special memories.
Of course, I have some of the traditional round balls in different sizes and decorations.
But my favorite are those made by children — both at home and at school.
The Christmas tree ornament sprayed with gold and adorned with uncooked macaroni, also sprayed in gold, always makes me smile. One has a tag marked with my son’s name and the other, with my daughter’s so I can tell who made them. Otherwise, I wouldn’t know because they are so similar.
I hung the little wooden ornaments and remembered the family working diligently to make them as perfect as possible. It is a good memory.
Ornaments made by my niece, Bonnie, remind me of the homecoming celebration for my nephew when he returned from duty in Iraq.
The ornaments with the kid’s pictures were special gifts a couple of years.
Along with the handmade ornaments, my tree contains mementos of places I had visited — Nashville and New York and San Francisco. Good times remembered by a simple decoration.
As i decorated the tree, I realized how many my granddaughter had either made or bought for me. They are super special because they remind me she likes the tradition of using Christmas ornaments to remember milestones in our lives.
I really smiled with I hung the Pepsi can she transformed into an ornament. She knows me well.
All the traditions — the lights, the nativity scenes, the other decorations and the tree itself remind me again just how special Christmas is.
The gifts are nice, of course, especially when we can surprise someone with a special present.
Each tradition has a special meaning — to different people — whether it’s a shared memory of an experience or a memory of special family times.
As we prepare for the celebration, I pray that somehow the memories of good times will renew the hope of the future. I pray this year that the love that came at Christmas could truly be felt by everyone because we care enough to share God’s love through our actions as well as our words.
And through that love we would all know the peace, joy and hope that Christmas brings.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
