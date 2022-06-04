I should know by now that not everything is as easy as it appears on the internet.
I have watched “how-to” videos while scrolling through Facebook and saw a couple about how to get rust spots out of a toilet bowl.
One was very complicated and involved first stuffing the bowl with large pieces of sponge and then adding all kinds of things — including dish detergent, shaving cream, lemon, etc. — and then layering them a second time. It looked very time consuming, and I ignored it
Over the years we have tried everything imaginable to get the toilet bowls at the historical society museum sparkling. However, because of rusty water lines and hard water, nothing seems to work.
We even tried the little blue tablets which are supposed to clean after each flush.
All it did was make the water blue — and leave a blue ring.
Recently, I saw another video which showed using Coke to get the bowl looking brand new. All I had to so was put it in and leave it set overnight.
I went to the store to get some liters of Coke. But all they had was Pepsi products.
I figured it’s the same type of product, so it should work.
I used to be addicted to Pepsi until I have it up two-and-a-half years ago.
But I still like it, even though I’ve only had a small can over that time.
So, I cringed a little when I poured the Pepsi in the toiled bowl. But I figured if it worked, it was worth it.
The next day, I went back to the museum and flushed the commode, expecting to see a glistening white bowl.
It didn’t work — the toilet bowls still had a hint of hard water rust residue.
So much for that brilliant idea.
One of the guys suggested bleach or vinegar and I briefly considered it.
I didn’t like the idea of vinegar because I thought it would make the museum smell like vinegar. I’m not sure how much I would have needed, but decided to possibly try bleach.
That was until I saw the price of bleach.
Then I decided to just let the toilet bowls alone.
Another woman far more industrious than I am thoroughly cleaned the entire bathrooms and they look great, so I decided to just leave them alone.
I told my sister-in-law my experiment didn’t work and she laughed as she pointed out I used cherry Pepsi instead of Coke.
I’m not sure it would have made a difference and I’ll probably never know.
Even though I’m no longer drinking Pepsi, I’m just sorry I wasted all that good Pepsi on a toilet bowl.
I really learned two things in my attempt at the unique DIY solution: Pepsi doesn’t clean toilet bowls and not to believe everything I see on the Internet.
I can’t help but wonder how I got to be so old without learning those two important things.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.