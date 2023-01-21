When I was growing up, my maternal grandfather lived with us.
Because of that, our house at Christmas meant Christmas night was an “extended family Christmas” which meant my aunt and cousins who lived nearby came by.
It was as much a tradition as the Christmas tree itself.
We would have an early dinner and then later, another Christmas buffet when everyone shared traditional desserts, etc. I can remember all of us sitting around the dining room table laughing over silly things and totally enjoining just being together.
We exchanged some gifts, which after a while became traditional presents –– the same gift each year –– socks, etc.
It is one of my favorite memories of my childhood and teenage years.
Grandpa died in 1961, but the tradition of the cousins and aunts visiting continued for decades. The cousins got married and had their own kids, but somehow most still managed to get to “Aunt Jimmie and Uncle Ernie’s house” for the holidays and the traditional cheesecake and other favorite foods.
It was always a special time.
After my parents died, my sister, brother and sister-in-law didn’t spend Christmas Day together as much. We each had our own families so we spent the day with them.
But we still had what we called “the Groger family Christmas” –– one day during the holidays and we all got together to celebrate as a family, to remember mom and dad and keep the family connection strong.
Of course, it was easy when we all worked first shift and the kids were little. We all somehow managed to find one day we could all make it at the same time.
Fast forward a few years: The kids now are married and have kids of their own and the extended family grew from the original 13 to its current 27 official family members. Of course, sometimes the party includes a few extra special friends. Of those 27, they either have jobs, are retired or in school except for the newest member, Logan, who is just 9 months old.
With all those commitments, getting us together all at one time is a real challenge. Having all of us in one place at the same time hasn’t happened for a while.
I was super excited this Christmas because with Christmas falling on a Sunday and being celebrated in the work force on Monday, the work schedules meant all of us being together at the same time might really happen.
And then the storm came, and the weather forecast didn’t sound promising, so the Christmas celebration was postponed.
Because of other commitments for most of the family, today is the first time the majority could get together.
Even though only 20 of the 27 can be there. I’m looking forward to a few hours of “Groger family Christmas.”
We will eat, of course, and exchange gifts as part of the tradition.
We will celebrate Christmas again (can we ever really celebrate Christmas too many times?), but just as important; we will celebrate love, we will celebrate our heritage and we will remember the ones who once celebrated with us and started our whole family.
I know we’re not the only family having a late extended family Christmas because I’ve already heard of two others who face the challenge of getting everyone together at the same time.
Somehow though, it really doesn’t matter when the official party is held. Whether it’s the day after Christmas or a few weeks after, I’m just glad we can finally spend a few hours together, laughing and remembering good times and the love our parents and grandparents showed us not just on Christmas, but every day.
Not only is it a great time to celebrate Christmas, but also a special time to celebrate family and traditions and pass them on to the next generation so they too know why extended families are important.
It may be a little late for the traditional Christmas, but it’s never too late for family to celebrate life and love.
That’s a tradition that’s never too late.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
