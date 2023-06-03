I read a couple of things this week, which were encouraging for a couple of reasons.
First, I was told a bunch of congressmen from both parties joined together to hand wash the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
So I searched it online and found it inspiring to see the non-partisan effort to clean the wall before Memorial Day.
It was a great to see them working together to accomplish a goal.
What a great example of how putting aside political differences and cooperating can truly make a difference.
Plans are to do it every year and I hope they do — and perhaps it could spread to other areas of their lives.
I was glad I took the time to check it out.
I also read two things which had to do with encouraging children to succeed at life.
One involved a mother who received a note from her son’s teacher, advising the mother to withdraw him from school because he could not comprehend what was being taught.
Instead of telling her son what the note said, the mother told him that he was so smart the teacher could no longer teach him.
So, the mother went out and bought books and taught him herself through what we know today as “homeschooling.”
He became a very successful man — because she believed in him and encouraged him to learn what he could.
It was only after her death that her son, Albert Einstein, found the note and learned what the note really said.
He was thankful for her compassion.
The other story I read reiterated what I have always thought — that kids need to be celebrated for being who they are — and not just their achievements.
I remember telling people a few years ago that I thought sometimes kids think they have to be perfect and if they aren’t, they have low self-esteem.
For example, we put papers on the refrigerator if there is an “A” on it, but don’t bother if it’s just another paper.
And then we wonder why they feel defeated if they got a B instead of an A.
My son, Ed, was stressing over a final test for his master’s degree recently and was concerned he might not get an A. He had a 4.0 average and was upset that he might end up with a B instead of an A.
I tried to reassure him there was nothing wrong with a B, but he wasn’t hearing it. I wondered why he felt the need to have a 4.0. It turned out he ended up with a 4.0 and did all that stressing for nothing.
It made me think though about the demands people put on themselves and others.
The article I read that inspired me this week had to do with celebrating every graduate — not just the honor students or the top athletes. It suggested we celebrate the student who achieves success in many ways not particularly related to high grades. There’s nothing wrong with good academic success, but I think it’s just as important to celebrate the “average” student as it is to celebrate the “top” of the class.
Each graduate has earned congratulations he or she receive for the diligence they showed in completing one goal in life.
Every graduate deserves best wishes for the future — regardless whether they finish first in the class or last in the class academically.
We need to honor them for who thy are because it’s really about them — not just their success.
The article emphasized that to celebrate each student for all he or she is because we honor them as individuals ready for the next chapter of life.
This week the Crawford County Technical Center honored students entering the work force at a “signing day” similar to those who signed commitment letters to college for sports scholarships.
I was told by someone who was there that it was a very impressive ceremony, recognizing those entering the world of business in various occupations. They were qualified for the jobs because of the training they received at Crawford Tech.
Some might go to college in the fall for further education, but the recognition was for their commitment to an employer.
What a great way to recognize the hard work they have already done to reach their goals.
That’s why graduation celebrations are important — not just for the parties, but for celebrating with young people who have finished one chapter of their lives.
Whether it’s washing a wall together, displaying work on a refrigerator or celebrating milestones, it’s important for all of us to recognize the importance of working together on special projects, finishing a designated assignment, celebrating individuals for ever-day things or honoring people who have achieved goals, we make life a little bit better by taking time to celebrate together the things that make a difference in our world.
Spending a few minutes celebrating may seem like a little thing, but I’m sure to those being honored it’s are more important that we realize — because happiness spreads when it’s shared.
And, I think we need to do more celebrating the goodness of people not just at graduation, but every day.
It’s our way of saying someone is important even when they’re just being themselves.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.