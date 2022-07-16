Earlier this month I celebrated my 80th birthday. Along with the birthday wishes came the inevitable comment about getting old — and wondering how it felt to be 80.
I’m not sure how it’s supposed to feel at 80, but it really doesn’t feel that much different than 70 — except I really can’t remember if 70 felt that much different than 65.
I usually don’t feel too old but sometimes my 80-year-old body tells my 20-year-old mind it’s time to go home. Usually, that happens when I’ve been working on my feet for a while. Thankfully, it doesn’t happen too often when I’m just out having fun.
The other times I feel really old is when someone much younger than I comments on his or her arthritis bothering them. Then I feel old when I realize the people I watched growing up are all enough to have arthritis. I know younger people get arthritis too, but usually it’s us older people who feel the effects of aging.
I feel very blessed that most of the time I only have pain from arthritis when it’s going to rain. I used to think my mom was imagining things when she commented that it was going to rain because her bones hurt from arthritis. I now know what she meant, although my arthritis is not very severe — thank God.
My mom used to have a framed quote hanging on the wall at our house.
It read, “Never resent growing old. A great many are denied the privilege.”
Maybe that’s where I got the idea that growing old is not all that bad. Having said that, I do remember the year I turned 40 was not one of my better years regarding the idea of aging. I couldn’t hide the fact that I was getting “old” though since my sister had no issues with it and never minded announcing we were 40.
I can’t remember for sure, but I think that was the only age it bothered me to idealize I was aging.
Tomorrow is our family reunion and I look forward to it every year for a number of reasons. One of them is the fact that everyone there sincerely wants to be there — or they are really good actors.
Another is the fact that for the most part they are all like to have fun — and like me, don’t seem to mind getting older.
Maybe it’s because we can still enjoy life and love watching the “young” ones enjoying this same silly games we did at their age.
There’s something about a loving family that always makes me feel “young,” even though I now am one of the oldest at the reunion instead of one of the next-to-youngest age set.
Somehow sharing good times and making new memories always makes me feel very grateful for life.
Before I was born, the doctor told my dad my mother was having twins and he did not believe he could save all three of us — that either my mom, my sister or me would not survive.
Through the grace of God and the skills of that surgeon, we all did. My mom lived to be 72.
I never thought of her as that old because she had a young spirit.
It seems sometimes on significant birthdays we reflect on our lives and consider what we might have done differently.
I did that some — but not a lot because I’m not sure i would have done a lot differently. During a conversation years ago, a man commented to a friend of mine that he probably would have done things differently if he had known he was going to live as long as he had.
The friend, who I consider one of the funniest and sweetest guys ever, replied something to the effect of “probably not. I had way too much fun.”
I love that response. He made me laugh — as he always did.
I’m not sure I totally agree with him about not doing anything differently. I hope I would have made a few better decisions in my life.
But, then again, maybe not. I don’t consider my life as perfect, but at 80 I feel blessed, especially knowing that a great many have been denied the privilege of getting old.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.