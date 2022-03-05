Two weeks ago we had a major storm that meant traveling was extremely different and people were advised to stay home if possible.
So, my plans for attending a celebration of life for Frances Sperry were changed.
However, through the technology of today’s world, I was able to view the service because the family chose to have it live-streamed online.
Watching it wasn’t the same as being there, but it was a real blessing to take time to celebrate the life of a woman who was a blessing to not only those who knew her personally, but also those inspired by her and how she lived her life.
I first knew her as John Sperry’s mother because he often asked people for prayers for travel mercies because she was traveling far from home — and this was when she was in her 70s. She already had traveled the world on mission trips to spread the gospel of Jesus.
I actually got to know here a little bit better about 20 years ago.
John had mentioned there was a need at the Sperry Egg Farm for people to transfer baby chicks from cartons to egg cages because the help they usually had was unavailable and the chicks were arriving that week.
So, I volunteered and met Frances Sperry, who patiently showed me the process, which to me as a lot harder than it looked.
But Frances was patient and loving and kind and treated me with respect for a job I did not do well.
I remembered that encounter as I watched the celebration of life service while sitting in the comfort of my home.
One of the hymns sung at the services was “Make Me a Blessing” and I thought it was so appropriate since Frances was such as blessing.
She passed her love for life and family down through the generations and it was so apparent during the service as children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in the celebration with love, a bit of humor and inspiring words not only in celebration of Frances Sperry, but in appreciation for God’s gifts of love and life.
Frances was described in many ways — as a Christian, a mother, grandmother, businesswoman, community leader, church leader and inspiration to many.
I thought of the open house held at the Sperry Egg Farm a few years ago and even though she was in her 90s at the time, she still attended — and knew everything about the newest changes at the business, which had been in the family for generations. She was proud of the business — and rightfully so. It has been well known for its success and providing jobs for hundreds over the years.
And as I watched the grandchildren perform a song about “Where is Grandma Today?” I remembered just how many times she had traveled — not just on mission trips and to see her children and grandchildren for special occasions, but also because she enjoyed seeing the world God created — including the icebergs in Antarctica.
She truly led a jam-packed life — contributing to society in so many ways and sharing her wisdom and inspiring people along the way.
Frances Sperry’s life was a blessing indeed, reflecting the words of the song sung at the celebration.
It was a blessing to be able — because of the technology — to see the celebration of life.
It’s always a blessing to hear the Sperry children (who, of course are adults) sing together in harmony, sharing their God-given talent to bless those who hear it — and I have always been blessed by their music, especially by the strong voice of John Sperry as he sings the praises of the God the Sperry family love and serve.
As I watched the family members participate in their own way during the celebration, I remembered Jody Sperry (John’s wife) talk about the Sperry get together every summer and the fun they shared during family time apart from the world for a little while each summer and what a blessing it was each year.
When the live stream of the celebration was ended, the words of the hymn “Make Me a Blessing” still resonated and I realized how blessed I was to be able to share in the celebration and how blessed I was to have shared even a little bit of Frances Sperry’s life.
I also think that because of the life she lived and the love she showed and the knowledge she shared, she will be remembered as the true blessing she was.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Tribune where she was society and communities editor.