Every day of our lives is different than the day before.
Each day brings us new challenges, new joys, new things to look forward to — and new things to consider.
I have heard what is called the Serenity Prayer and have prayed it in various formats at different times.
This week, because of an issue I discussed with others, I thought of the prayer more than I usually do.
The prayer says, “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
As I thought about the prayer this week, I wondered who wrote it and under what circumstances.
I’m not sure why I like to know the “back story” behind a prayer, a song, a book, a poem or just a person’s actions. It helps me understand a little more about the emotions someone was experiencing when something was written or perhaps why someone reacts to something differently than others do.
Some of my friends and family say it’s because I was a newspaper reporter and it’s just part of who I am. Others think I ask far too many irrelevant questions.
At any rate, I did a little research about the Serenity Prayer and was surprised what I learned.
Not surprisingly, it was written by a theologian named Reinhold Niebuhr for a sermon he was giving in the early 1930s — and quoted often after that.
Also not surprising was that the idea of accepting what we cannot change was mentioned in prayers centuries before the Serenity Prayer was composed.
It also should be noted that originally the prayer said “what should be changed” (not could).
I also learned that Niebuhr was a commentator on political and public affairs and received the Medal of Freedom in 1964.
I’m sure true historians and theologians know much more about the man whose prayer composed 90 years ago is still inspiring and encouraging people today to make changes in their lives. Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12-step programs, which are so successful in transforming lives, use the prayer as a guide to changing behaviors.
As most sincere prayers are, it has been very effective in so many ways.
I wonder what the rest of the writer’s sermon was about that day. He first used the prayer and at other times he reminded people of the strength behind the words and the God to whom they were spoken.
I also wondered which of the three things he received more often — the serenity to accept the things he could not change, the courage to change the things he could or the wisdom to know the difference.
I wondered as I thought often those who had courage to change things decided to use the courage and how they knew when to just stop trying to make the changes that could be made.
I wondered if the serenity to accept things came after not being able to change things — or before any attempts at change.
I also wondered how long it took (or takes in present day) for wisdom to come to know when to stop trying to make changes and when it is when to just let things go.
I’m a firm believer in God being in control of our lives, but I’m also a firm believer that he wants us to make changes in our lives and in society when we can.
As I reflected on the prayer and people who had the courage to speak up for injustice, I wondered if civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks and others like her wondered if they should accept things they believed were wrong — and how long it took before they had the courage to work to make changes in our world.
A couple of weeks ago our church bulletin quoted some words from the second part of the Serenity Prayer which aren’t as well known as the first paragraph.
Included were the idea of living one day at a time and enjoying one moment at a time, among other things.
I totally agree with living one day at a time and enjoying one moment at a time. It’s how people get through really tough times — taking life as it comes because we don’t know what the future holds.
I’m not sure why the composer received the Medal of Freedom, but I hope the world realized that his Serenity Prayer has changed lives — not just because they prayed it but because they began using the tools they asked for in their prayers, serenity, courage and acceptance and living one day at a time.
I’m extremely thankful for that prayer, but especially for those who had the courage and compassion to seek changes that make differences in the lives of others. Because it takes not just serenity and acceptance and courage, but also love to truly change lives so that others can also have the serenity for which we all pray.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was community and society editor.