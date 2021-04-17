I received the text message last month as I am sure other people did. I read it and tucked it away in the deep part of my brain because I didn't have to do anything about it until April 3.
That's when people in the 814 area code were required to dial the area code before any numbers in that code.
Until last Wednesday I was in Columbus, Ohio, in the 614 area code, so any calls I made to the 814 area code already required me to use that code.
Last Wednesday, though, I realized how difficult it was for me to remember one new simple rule: Dial 814 before any local call.
On one of the first calls I made, the recorded message said my call could not be completed as dialed.
I wondered out loud why it didn't go through since I knew the number was correct. So I dialed it again — and got the same message.
That's when my sister reminded me I had to dial 814.
I did and the call went right through.
A little later, I made another call — and got the recorded message again. I thought I had dialed the area code and wondered why it didn't work. Then I realized I had dialed 382 as the area code instead of 814. (Most of the calls I make all have the 382 numbers.)
It only took two tries that time before I connected with my call.
By the next day I dialed about 25 percent of them right on the first try. I figured I was making some progress at least.
Tuesday was somewhat better — I did about 60 percent of the calls right. Of course, half of the people weren't home. Some of the other phones just kept ringing and ringing. I have learned that doesn't necessarily mean they don't have an answering machine or aren't home. It also may mean they are talking on the phone because now many times instead of a busy signal, the phone just keeps ringing. I guess it's the new technology.
Wednesday, I only made about one and one-third calls to get one call. That's because after I dialed the first three numbers I remembered about the area code and started over again.
I think that's a little bit of progress.
Gradually, I'm getting used to the idea that my calls now have 10 numbers instead of seven.
I figured one day I made at least twice as many calls because I dialed every number twice — one without the area code and then once with it.
At the rate I'm going it will probably take the full 40 days to perfect the new habit of dialing 814 in addition to the individual numbers.
I just hope when I get used to dialing the area code, the phone company doesn't change the code — and none of the people I call regularly change their numbers.
I know in the grand scheme of life, it's a really insignificant problem to have and one that's relatively easy to fix.
It's just that I thought that even though I don't understand all the computer technology, I could at least dial a phone right more than 50 percent of the time.
I'm going to keep trying, though. I like to think I can make a simple phone call to an often-dialed number without taking three times to connect and five minutes of frustration.
After all, it's a simple phone call — not rocket science or brain surgery.
I know I can do this.
Now all I have to do is remember who I was calling by the time I've dialed the number three times.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.