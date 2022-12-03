It’s December and Thanksgiving is over.
That means it’s officially the Christmas season — and people are already busy making lists of gifts to buy, things to do, people to see and places to go.
It’s a time when people seem to go out of their way to help each other, to buy a gift for someone in need or help in any number of ways.
It truly is a time to celebrate friendships and caring, connecting to others in the community and re-connecting with people who sometimes get “lost in the shuffle” of everyday living. It’s a time when thankfully people take time to share in the joy of the season.
I love it when communities come together for special celebrations — and this weekend is one of those times in my hometown.
A few years ago, the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee started an Ice House Festival to celebrate Conneaut Lake’s history of ice making. It included sculptures carved from ice as well as a variety of other activities.
It since has been moved to December and serves as the centerpiece of a weekend of community activities, which seem to include nearly everyone in the town and its outskirts.
I have always been at the historical society’s museum for the day and love seeing people come in to see the exhibits, enjoy some hot chocolate and share the joy and excitement of the day. It is fun to see families laughing together, enjoying the day despite whatever the weather is. It is nice when there is a little bit of snow, but the weather conditions (snow or no snow) never seem to keep people from enjoying the outdoor activities as well as checking out the options being offered indoors — from book sales to crafts and other special events.
There’s something about seeing people enjoying life together that always makes me smile.
I love hearing people talk about how gorgeous all the trees of lights are in town — and which of the ice sculptures are their favorites.
A lot of work goes into all the planning and then coordinating all the activities, so it is always great to see the work is appreciated and the event is enjoyed.
Of course, Conneaut Lake is not the only town celebrating the season this weekend and I’m sure other communities are experiencing the same sense of togetherness as they celebrate what has been termed “the most wonderful time of the year.’
It is a wonderful time of the year because people work to make it special. It just doesn’t happen because someone played some Christmas music and somehow magically everything was okay with the world.
It’s a wonderful time of the year because it seems to be the time people look beyond themselves and reach out to other people in love and caring.
It’s a wonderful time of the year because it reminds us there is hope for tomorrow that whatever problems there are will be resolved — not disappear but resolved.
The lights on the tree, the music from the cantatas and other sources, the gifts of love, the words of encouragement all seem to remind us that there is always hope because of the one whose birthday we celebrate.
I hope we continue that spirit during the next three weeks and into the new year.
It could be one of the best gifts of the holiday season.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
