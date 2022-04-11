Jay Verno, a businessman and community volunteer, has been named this year’s recipient of the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service.
“Jay is the consummate Meadville-booster,” one person wrote in nominating Verno for the award. “His love for his adopted hometown is obvious. He’s made his living here and has given back of his time, talent and treasure.”
Verno, 60, said he is pleased, but humbled to be chosen.
“I’ve always tried to be the best community person I could be within the roles I was given,” he said.
Named for former Gov. Raymond P. Shafer, the award was initiated in 1991 to recognize an individual who has made a positive impact on the quality of life in western Crawford County through volunteer service.
To be eligible, a person must have lived or worked in western Crawford County. Recipients are chosen based on the nominee’s volunteer efforts and commitment of time, accomplishments, community impact and enhancement of the lives of others. Things done as part of a nominee’s paid employment are not considered.
Co-sponsored by Allegheny College and the Shafer Law Firm, the award is presented at the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce dinner. This year’s award will be presented April 20.
On the community side, Verno probably is best known for his roles with the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC), having served on both its governing board and its foundation, as well as the Chamber of Commerce serving in numerous capacities including as a board member and president of that organization.
Over the years, he’s been involved with everything from coaching youth soccer to the Junior Achievement business program for students, from serving on the Meadville Medical Center Foundation Board to vice chairman of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
On the business side, Verno, 60, has newly retired from Hagan Business Machines of Meadville Inc.
Verno and business partner Craig Guy purchased the business equipment firm in 1992 which has evolved to include business office printing and scanning equipment and service as well as managed network services for business. Verno retired as co-owner of Hagan in March of this year after 30 years as company president.
An Erie native, Verno came to Meadville in 1985 when he joined Hagan Business Machines of Erie’s then-new Meadville branch.
He first got involved with the community in the 1980s through service organizations like the Meadville Jaycees and Sunrise Kiwanis Club which led to his involvement with the Chamber of Commerce.
“I saw a lot of people involved in the community and they were mentors to me,” he said of volunteering through the Chamber.
Verno cites names like business leaders Denny Watson, Clark Hoffman and Dennis Frampton as people he wanted to emulate as they were involved with the Chamber as well as other organizations — all in betterment of the community.
Verno has been very visible and active with the Meadville Area Recreation Complex serving on its authority board as well as chairman of it, guiding it to firmer financial footing through new programming and funding efforts.
“Because of Jay the MARC is in a much better position than at any other time,” said Gene Wisiniski, a former vice chairman of the authority under Verno. “Today, the people of this community benefit from the many recreational opportunities Jay has stood strong to make available.”
Verno said he’s driven by the theory of enlightened self-interest.
“Because Meadville is a small community you have to try to work with people from all different perspectives and personalities and belief systems,” he said. “You’ll not be able to please everybody, but you’ve got to try, you’ve got to make the effort.”
“When you do good things for others and your community, you’re also furthering your own interests — you can be happier, more productive,” he said. “You do well by doing good. If you do good things for other people, ultimately it makes you feel better.”