Crawford County’s seasonal unemployment rate went up to 5.5 percent in January, but the climb was in line with seasonal trends, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry analyst.
January’s rate of 5.5 percent is up a full percentage point from 4.5 percent in December 2021, Lauren Riegel said.
The state is in the process of benchmarking its 2021 data, which may change the December’s figures.
Each month, the unemployment data is sample based, Riegel said.
Benchmarking is an annual process where additional data that has been gathered throughout the year. At the end of the year, the months are revised based on the additional data collected.
“It’s more complete data, but it doesn’t mean figures may change drastically,” she said.
At 5.5 percent in January, Crawford County tied with Lehigh, Venango and Washington counties at the 38th lowest unemployment rate out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, Riegel said.
Tthe majority of Pennsylvania’s counties — 49 out of 67 — saw unemployment rates rise by 0.8 percent or more.
The unemployment rate is based on the county’s total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
Overall, Crawford County’s total labor force grew by 500 between December and January. The number of employed grew by 100 in January, but the number of unemployed rose by 300, according to the state. The differences don’t add to 500 due rounding and may be skewed due to benchmarking being incomplete.
Crawford County’s total labor force in January was 37,200, with 35,200 employed and 2,000 unemployed, compared to December 2021’s total labor force of 36,700, with 35,100 employed and 1,700 unemployed. The numbers don’t total correctly due to rounding and benchmarking being incomplete.
The number of jobs based within Crawford County fell by 800 in January to 28,700, down from 29,500 in December, according to the state.
“That’s not unexpected and in line with historical trends,” Riegel said. “The 10-year average is a drop of 800 jobs in January and the five-year average is a drop of 700 jobs.”
The job losses in January are typical after the holiday season has closed out.
“What we saw in Crawford County were small seasonal declines in January which is typical as the holiday season wound down, winter set in and schools went on winter breaks,” Riegel said.
Mining, logging and construction jobs fell by 100 to 1,000 in January, down from 1,100 in December; trade by 100 to 3,700 in January, down from 3,800 in December; education and health services by 300 to 6,500 in January, down from 6,800 in December; other services by 100 to 1,500 in January, down from 1,600 in December; and local government by 100 to 2,700 in January, down from 2,800 in December.
No job sectors showed gains in January, but manufacturing jobs in Crawford County held steady at 6,900 in January.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in three of the four adjoining counties also grew in January. Only Erie County’s jobless rate was unchanged in January.
The rates for the other counties, listed January, then December, were: Erie, 5.9 percent, 5.9 percent; Mercer, 5.7, 4.8; Venango, 5.5, 4.7; and Warren, 5.7, 4.5.
For Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent in January, unchanged from December. The national unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in January, up slightly from 3.9 percent in December.