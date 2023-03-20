Jan Van Tuil was raised to “give back to the community which gave to you. My parents were a prime example,” she said, noting they both gave back all during their lifetime. “They taught me to serve with my heart.
“My church taught me to be in the world, not of the world,” she added.
Following the teachings of the church and her parents, Van Tuil has been a volunteer in various organizations for most of her life.
She is a Sunday school teacher at her church and has directed the children’s musicals for more than 40 years.
Her name is perhaps best known for her many years as a member of Crawford Central School Board. She got involved when her son was in kindergarten and his teacher said “there were a lot of issues on the docket for the board.” She said the teacher was looking for someone to support — not necessarily the teachers — “but to support the kids.”
She was one of 17 candidates to seek election that year — the highest number ever.
She credits “name recognition” for her success the first year, noting “it wasn’t because of me,” but that having the name on the storefront (she and her husband own Van Tuil Photo and Imaging Center) meant voters knew the name and pulled the lever on the voting machine.
“I was very naive,” she said of her first time. She hopes the many times that people reelected her was because of her service.
She said the “big issue” during her first term was whether to keep the former junior high school open, which was very controversial.
She has “no regrets” about her many years on the board, noting it was a “blessing” and she hopes a “lifelong blessing to others.”
Although she no longer is on the board, she still is active in the school as a volunteer. Every year she participates in the Dr. Seuss reading days — going to school and reading books by the popular author. She dresses like the character in the book she reads each year. This year she read “Cat in the Hat” and dressed as a cat. “Reading is interesting,” she said, adding, “If you are having a bad day, go to the kids.” She said it is exciting to see the children’s faces as she reads. “It’s pure joy.”
She also has been working with the “Meadville Release Time” for about 10 years. This program allows for the school to release students for a church religious teaching time. It has been a little more difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic, but she believes it is important. “I think families in this world have their priorities so messed up,” she said. She believes it is important to be able to introduce “God’s word and teaching,” noting it is “better for society at large and for personal souls.”
After Van Tuil finished her time on school board, she became a member of the Meadville Redevelopment Authority, following in her father’s footsteps. Her dad, Don Dillon, served on that board for “30 years or more.” She has served for about eight years, she said, not recalling exactly when she joined that board. “Redevelopment is interesting,” she said, adding that she “doesn’t enjoy city politics,” but she likes being able to “encourage new business in Meadville.”
She also followed in her father’s footsteps in another capacity — as a member of Greendale Cemetery Board. She first joined after her father died in 2005 as a member of the board of incorporators and now is a on the board of managers, where she is currently president.
Her parents were volunteers in many capacities for many years. She recalls the happy memories of working with them when she was in the high school marching band and the band boosters (her parents were both members) helped make hoagies for fundraisers to purchase band uniforms. She recalls making the “thousands” of hoagies with many of her parents’ friends — many of whom are still her friends even though her parents have both died. She said today those selling hoagies for fundraisers “don’t even have to make them; they buy them from Miller’s,” she laughed. Those were good memories of not only helping the kids but having a good time doing it.
Although her father was more visible in his volunteer work, Van Tuil said her mother volunteered many hours as well. “Mother drove for the (American) Cancer Society,” she said, noting her mother often went to Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Cleveland, taking patients for treatment.
“For those who have never volunteered, it’s more about the many blessings they can get,” she said. “It is true the saying that it’s better to give than to receive.”
For Van Tuil, her many varied volunteer services have been blessings in every way — in addition to being able to follow in her dad’s footsteps and experience the many things he did in his civic duties.
She has been happy to be able to do that and believes she has received the many blessings in doing so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.