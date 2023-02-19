Jamie Plunkett, head coach of Meadville Bulldog Hockey for 37 seasons, is stepping down.
Plunkett, who has coached the team to eight statewide championships, announced his retirement today. Plunkett will retire following the team's Feb. 27 home game.
In making his announcement, Plunkett wrote "I know that I will miss it; there’s no question there. This program has been a huge part of my life, and my family’s life. This organization has been incredible, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.
Plunkett made the announcement late this morning via the Meadville Bulldog Hockey Facebook page.
Read more in Monday’s Tribune and online at MeadvilleTribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.