MERCER — A Jamestown man will stand trial in Mercer County on attempted homicide and other charges for allegedly shooting his girlfriend's husband in June.
David E. Jones, 54, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before Senior Magisterial District Judge Scott McGrath on charges of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.
Jones is accused by Pennsylvania State Police with wounding Tyler Charles Schadt, 31, of Greenville during a shooting June 13 in Jamestown.
By waiving the hearing, Jones automatically was ordered held for trial. He is scheduled for formal arraignment on the charges Oct. 12 in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
Police allege Jones shot Schadt once with in the head and neck area shortly after 1 a.m. at a property Jones owns at 230 Chestnut St.
The shooting allegedly occurred after Schadt placed a tracking device on his wife’s car that led him to that property, where he found his wife and Jones, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
Police reported Schadt had arrived at the property and Schadt and Jones got into a fight. Shortly thereafter, Jones allegedly got a handgun from within his vehicle and shot Schadt once, police said.
Jones remains free on $500,000 bond awaiting trial.