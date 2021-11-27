JAMESTOWN — Gateway Jamestown and the Boy Scouts of Jamestown are sponsoring Jamestown Community Christmas Tree Light-Up Night at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 for all school-age children, their families and all area residents.
Those attending are asked to bring a non-paper ornament for the town Christmas tree that will be erected between the 215 Restaurant and the VFW on Liberty Street.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be available.
Santa Claus will distribute gifts to the children.
Also, Gateway Jamestown will be hosting a holiday home decorating contest for all Jamestown residents.
• To enter: Call (724) 932-3644, email jamestown@zoominternet.net, or visit the borough office by Dec. 15. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded Dec. 18.