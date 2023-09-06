Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Vernon Township.
This is the second sample to test positive for this virus in Crawford County since routine testing was expanded in this year. Additional monitoring will be done in the area where these mosquito samples were collected and appropriate control work will be conducted, depending on the number and types of mosquitoes that are found, said Zoe Heckathorn, the vector management coordinator for the Mercer County Conservation District. The district reported a positive test in Vernon Township last week.
At this time no human cases of Jamestown Canyon virus have been reported in Crawford County.
Most people do not develop symptoms while some will have fever, headache and fatigue. Respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sore throat or runny nose may also occur. Jamestown Canyon virus can cause severe disease, including infection of the brain (encephalitis) or the membranes around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis). Reduce the risk of infection by preventing mosquito bites. If you think you or a family member might be infected, talk with your health care provider.
Mosquitoes that can spread Jamestown Canyon virus are attracted to floodwater and low-lying areas that retain water after storm events. The detection of the virus in Crawford County does not indicate an immediate or widespread threat to the public but is a result of additional testing capacities as a part of the statewide Mosquito Disease Control program.
Prevent mosquito bites with the following tips:
• Insect repellants with DEET can be applied as directed to exposed skin and thin clothing.
• Stay indoors at dawn, dusk and early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.
• Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight.”
• Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.
Reduce the number of mosquitoes around homes and neighborhoods by:
• Get rid of standing water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs.
• Disposing of refuse that can hold water.
• Obtaining products such as “mosquito dunks” from garden centers.
• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and checking uncovered junk piles.
• Clean clogged roof gutters every year. Check storm drains, leaky faucets and window wells.
• Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them.
• Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens and swimming pools.
