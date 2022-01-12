JAMESTOWN -- Due to a significant amount of COVID positive student/staff cases at Jamestown Junior Senior High School, the district has closed the building today through Tuesday.
Students will return to the school on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to announcements on the school district's website and Facebook page.
During this time, all students are required to participate in virtual instruction All students have been provided with the equipment to do so.
Students that attend the Mercer County Career Center should continue to do so. Transportation from Jamestown high school will be provided.
All athletics and after school activities are cancelled as of today.
Those students in need of food during the closure, should contact the district office at (724) 932-5557, Ext. 1107 by 3 p.m. today. Students will be able to pick up a five-day meal kit on Thursday between noon and 2 p.m. at the high school cafeteria door.