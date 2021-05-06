Competing at the national level is something many athletes aim for. When it comes to Jamestown area teen Logan McClimans, he's right on target for that goal.
Logan, 16, has qualified to represent Pennsylvania at the National Junior Olympics Shooting Championship from May 12 to16 in Hillsdale, Michigan. The championship sees young marksmen show off their accuracy using air rifles and small-bore rifles, firing at targets ––their every shot measured and analyzed by advanced electronic devices.
Achieving this feat came after Logan competed in a state qualification shooting event near Pittsburgh on Feb. 20. He came away with an air rifle score of 568/600 and a small-bore score of 558/600, enough to allow him to step up to national competition.
"I feel really lucky and excited that I get to have this opportunity," Logan said. "It's one of, if not the, biggest shooting events in the discipline they have in the nation."
For the McClimans, marksmanship is a family affair. His father, Wesley, also competed in rifle shooting when he was younger, though never at national levels. The two still go shooting together, whether it's firing at targets or out hunting.
For Wesley, seeing his son succeed like this is a major source of pride.
"I'm very proud in what he's done and what he's accomplished, and he's just all-around basically a good kid," Wesley said. "He has very high academics in school; he does this in his spare time to compete."
Wesley said the number of opportunities for young marksmen have only increased since he competed in the sport. He still volunteers at a rifle camp in Camp Perry, Ohio, during the summers.
Logan got his start shooting when he was 10 when he joined the White Oak Shooting Club. It served as an introduction to the sport, as well as a way for him to learn about gun safety.
Several years later, he would participate in a sportsman camp at the Vienna Fish and Game Club in Vienna, Ohio. This, as Logan put it, was when he started to get more serious about the sport, eventually joining the Vienna Rifle Team, of which he is still a member.
Logan practices with the team for around two hours every week. During his time away from the club, he also performs "dry firing," which is where a marksman practices all of the steps necessary for firing a rifle without actually shooting it.
In rifle competitions, marksmen are measured on how accurate they can shoot from a variety of positions. At the championships, small-bore shooting will be measured from a kneeling, prone and standing position, while air rifle shooting is measured only from an unsupported standing position.
The Vienna Rifle Team actually goes somewhat beyond that, adding in a fourth position beyond those done at the championships. In addition to kneeling, prone and standing for small-bore, they also do firing from the sitting position.
Logan said much of the sport is mental and being able to have a routine. Despite being majorly involved in the sport for six years, he's always learning new things.
"You will always get better and better and better," he said. "It's a lot of practice. Like any sport, it's a lot of practice."
One thing he greatly enjoys about the sport is the fact that it is both a personal and team effort. While each shooter is measured for their skills individually, they all contribute to a team score.
"Say you have an off-day, your team will still be there," Logan said.
However, the junior national championships will see Logan competing purely on an individual basis. It's a big step up for him, and one his mother, Christina, was pleasantly surprised happened.
"I didn't think it would ever be possible when he started out," Christina said of her son competing at the National Junior Olympics Shooting Championship. "Starting at 10, we did it for fun. It was just something his dad could do with him."
Christina said many of the kids who compete in upper-level shooting competitions typically have their own home ranges and have full practices multiple times a week. For Logan to make it to that level of competition only practicing with his shooting club once a week is "unheard of."
Regardless of how he does at the national championship, Logan said he wants to continue shooting, hoping to join a college team.
As for competing at the full Olympics, he's open to the possibility.
"I would love to go to the Olympics," he said. "That's a high goal; it's a big dream."
When he's not practicing or competing with his rifle, Logan is a junior at Conneaut Area Senior High School. He is a member of the school's Spanish Club and National Honor Society, and plans to one day become a Pennsylvania state trooper.
The 2021 National Junior Olympic Rifle Championship will be held at the Margot V. Biermann Athletic Center in Hillsdale. The event is normally held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but was changed for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.