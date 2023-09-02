A new program will help keep Jamestown students well stocked with food over weekends and breaks.
The Jamestown Snack Bag Fund will offer support to students in the Jamestown Area School District enrolled in the Backpack Program. The fund was recently established through the Community Foundation of Western PA & Eastern OH, the nonprofit announced in a press release Friday.
“As a commitment to the children of Jamestown, we are providing needed food on the weekends throughout the school year,” fund adviser Kathy Nacey said. “This Fund will build awareness to others who would like to support this program for it to continue and thrive.”
Packing “backpacks” for approximately 40 students requires the support of 10 to 15 volunteers twice a month. Financial support is also needed to purchase food for this program, including items such as juice boxes, shelf-stable milk, entrees, cereal, fruit cups, pudding and cheese crackers. Monetary donations can be mailed directly to the Community Foundation c/o Jamestown Snack Bag Fund at 7 W. State St., Suite 301 Sharon, PA 16146 or can also be made online at www.comm-foundation.org.
• More information: Contact Sarah Worthington, grant administrator, Community Foundation of Western PA & Eastern OH at (724) 981-5882 option No. 8 or email sarah@comm-foundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.