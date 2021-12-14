A Meadville-area man is jailed on a dozen charges filed by Meadville Police Department including rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl back in March.
Matthew P. Broscious, 39, of 16879 State Highway 98, was arraigned late Monday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a then-17-year-old girl on March 3, according to court documents. Broscious was 38 years old at the time, according to court documents.
The criminal complaint alleges the incident took place between 8 and 9:45 p.m.
Broscious is charged with two felony counts of rape and sexual assault; one felony count count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; five misdemeanor counts of indecent assault; and one misdemeanor count each of corruption of minors and simple assault.
Broscious was placed in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $60,000 bond following arraignment. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Pendolino on Dec. 28.