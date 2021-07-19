FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Cochranton man is in custody and facing charges for allegedly threatening two women with a knife while intoxicated.
Robert Staup, 43, was arrested Saturday at 12:48 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Troopers responded to a report on the 19000 block of Adamsville Road for a report of a "highly intoxicated, out of control" man who was threatening people with a military-style knife. Upon arrival, they encountered Staup, who allegedly failed to show his hands when ordered by troopers, whereupon a taser was deployed.
Staup is in custody at the Crawford County jail pending arraignment. He is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.